Montesano beats King's Way Christian for second win in as many days

Apr. 12—Paced by consistent rounds from its top four golfers, the Montesano Bulldogs defeated King's Way Christian 212-244 on Thursday at the Grays Harbor Country Club in Aberdeen.

Montesano was led once again by its standout defending state-champion Hailey Blancas, who earned Medalist honors for the second-consecutive day with a nine-hole round of 42, the only sub-50 score of the meet.

Blancas was joined by Maggi Kupka and Jessie LaLonde on the Bulldogs scoresheet with rounds of 53 and 54, respectively.

Kolie Broten rounded out Monte's top four with a round of 63, with Bulldogs Ella Olson (64) and Lucy Scott (65) just missing the leaderboard.

The Bulldogs take on Elma at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Montesano (212) — Blancas 42, Kupka 53, LaLonde 54, Broten 63.

KWC (244) — Eva Moats 60, Macie Psarchzck 60, Sydney Short 61, Faith Harlow 63.