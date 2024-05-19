Montero named Juventus boss until end of season

As a player Paulo Montero was twice a beaten finalist in the Champions League with Juventus in 1997 and 2003 [Getty Images]

Paolo Montero will be in charge of Juventus for the final two games of the season following the sacking of Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Uruguay defender Montero won four Serie A titles with Juventus as a player during nine years at the club from 1996 to 2005.

The 52-year-old returned to Juve as under-19s coach in 2022 but will now lead the senior side for Monday's game at Bologna and the season finale at home to Monza next Sunday.

"Paolo is a Juventus legend, firstly on the pitch, and someone who has long been a bearer of the club's DNA on the bench," said Juventus, who have drawn their last five league matches and are currently fourth in Serie A, 25 points behind champions elect Inter Milan.

Allegri led the Turin side to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Italian Cup but was sacked two days later on 17 May for what the club described as "certain behaviours deemed incompatible with the values ​​of Juventus".

He was sent off late in the final for ranting at match officials before then waving away the club's sporting director during the celebrations.