Monterey girls basketball shows growth in Caprock Classic championship win over Frenship

WOLFFORTH — A month is a long time, especially when breaking in a new roster.

A little more than four weeks ago, Frenship mauled Monterey by 18 points, draining 11 3-pointers in the decisive victory.

Early in Saturday's Caprock Classic championship, a repeat performance was in the works.

But this isn't the same Plainsmen squad as a month ago.

Powered by the scoring of Aaliyah Chavez and Ambrosia Cole, along with scrappy play on the boards, Monterey held off the Tigers 72-69 to earn the big-school girls bracket title on Frenship's home floor. It was the Plainsmen's 13th consecutive win, a streak that started after the humbling experience Nov. 28.

Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez looks to pass the ball to Monterey's Ambrosia Cole against Frenship during the big school girls bracket championship of the Caprock Classic, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

"I feel like our chemistry got better," Cole said. "And I feel like we trust each other and we get each other more involved. We know that this person can do this, this person can do that. I feel like our chemistry is there on and off the court, so I feel like that's what helps us."

Cole broke a tie with consecutive buckets in the fourth quarter, including a coast-to-coast drive to go up 66-62. Monterey (20-5) didn't trail again, with Chavez serving as closer.

Chavez finished with 41 points, and Cole added 27. Kinzy Johnson scored the Plainsmen's other four points, including a go-ahead basket off an offensive rebound late in the third quarter. She tallied four rebounds, and Khloei Serna had a team-high nine.

Monterey coach Jill Schneider praised Johnson and Serna's contributions as much as her top scoring tandem.

"You always see the Aaliyahs and the Bro Bros because they're scoring points and making other big plays," Schneider said, "but the Khloei Sernas, the support cast … they all came up big for us."

Andie Caddel led Frenship with 20 points. She made five of the team's nine 3-pointers, including one to put the Tigers up 42-27 in the second quarter. Her final trey brought Frenship within three points with 17 seconds remaining.

Frenship's Andie Caddel shoots a 3-pointer against Monterey during the big school girls bracket championship of the Caprock Classic, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

The Tigers couldn't get off a clean look at the buzzer after Monterey denied the play for Addisyn Bollinger in the corner. Frenship hit one 3-pointer after halftime.

It was the Tigers' second setback of the year. Coach Trent Hilliard hopes the team can learn from facing the talented Plainsmen in front of a standing-room crowd at the Tiger Pit.

"The environment's what's really fun," said Hilliard, who lamented his team's interior defense and rebounding.

Hilliard said cleaning up those areas would make Frenship "pretty dadgum good." Schneider knows the Tigers are already there, which is why she expects Saturday's result to serve as a springboard.

"(It's) a big confidence-builder because of how badly they beat us the first time," Schneider said. "… It looked like they were on the path to do it again. I'm just so proud of our players because they just didn't give in to that. They could've kind of folded their tent, but they didn't have that personality about them.

"I felt like they just kept doing whatever it was going to take to win it."

Monterey's Khloei Serna, left, and Frenship's Abby Boyce reach for the rebound during the big school girls bracket championship of the Caprock Classic, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

CAPROCK CLASSIC

Monterey 72, Frenship 69

Monterey 14 24 17 17 — 72

Frenship 20 24 11 14 — 69

Monterey: Aaliyah Chavez 41, Ambrosia Cole 27, Kinzy Johnson 4.

Frenship: Abbi Holder 12, Andie Caddel 20, Jada Jackson 7, Addisyn Bollinger 17, Abby Boyce 13.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Aaliyah Chavez, Ambrosia Cole lead Monterey past Frenship at Caprock Classic