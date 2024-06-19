Montemurro succeeds Bompastor as Lyon boss

Arsenal reached four domestic cup finals under Joe Montemurro [Getty Images]

Former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro has been named Lyon manager on a contract until 2026.

The Australian succeeds Sonia Bompastor, who joined Chelsea last month.

Montemurro, 54, was in charge of the Gunners from 2017-2021, during which time he won the Women's Super League and Women's League Cup.

He swapped north London for Turin, where he spent three seasons with Juventus - winning the Serie A title once, along with two Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup triumphs.

"I am extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organisation as Olympique Lyonnais, the world leader in women's football," Montemurro said.

"When I think of Lyon, I think of high-level professionalism and excellence. Playing against this team has always represented the pinnacle of football for me. It has always brought me joy and inspiration."