This is how they do it: Montele Johnson commits to Rutgers football

Montele Johnson has committed to Rutgers football on Saturday, landing the Scarlet Knights another top linebacker in the class of 2024. The standout linebacker from Michigan is currently on his official visit at Rutgers.

A consensus three-star recruit, he is the No. 16 player in the nation according to On3. Johnson is a class of 2024 prospect out of West Bloomfield High School (West Bloomfield, MI).

Also on Saturday, Rutgers landed a commitment from Aaris Bethea, a three-star defensive lineman from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

In mid-May, Johnson released a top five that included Rutgers as well as Boston College, Kansas, Louisville and West Virginia.

He is a dynamic playmaker at linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Johnson with 102 total tackles, 23 tackles-for-a-loss, 3.4 sacks, five quarterback hurries and three passes defended.

The commitment of Johnson represents the third player from Michigan to commit as part of the 2024 recruiting class. The first two commits from Michigan were on the offensive side of the ball.

Four-star running back Gabriel Winowich was the second player to commit to this class when he gave a verbal in January. Winowich is currently on his official visit at Rutgers.

Last month, Monte Keener, a three-star tight end, gave his verbal to Rutgers.

