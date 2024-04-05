Morris gets a chance for extended minutes with Wolves

The Timberwolves rested 36-year-old point guard Mike Conley during Wednesday's 133-85 victory over Toronto, which created opportunity for recently acquired Monte Morris.

"There's definitely a silver lining with Mike being out," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "That's something we really hoped for, that Monte would get out there, get some extended minutes and get some run with different lineups."

That silver lining gave Morris — dealt to the Wolves from Detroit for two players and a draft pick near February's trade deadline — a bigger role to play against the Raptors as the Wolves moved back into first place in the Western Conference.

Morris played nearly 25 minutes. He made three of five three-point shots and five of eight overall, had five assists and four rebounds as the Wolves led 58-42 at halftime and by 48 points late in the game.

The injury-depleted Raptors lost their 15th consecutive game while the Wolves clinched a top-four seed in the West, guaranteeing them home-court advantage at least in the first round.

The victory was the Wolves' sixth in seventh games and an opportunity for Morris.

"He has been playing great," Finch said, "but sometimes the opportunity hasn't been there."

Now 28, Morris has played seven NBA seasons for four teams, including playoff teams in Denver. He has played 21 games for the Wolves since he left Detroit, with six left in the regular season.

"These next games are big for me getting ready for playoffs," Morris said. "I've played in big playoff games, so I know the rhythm you need to be in. I've got to be more aggressive, so when the playoffs do come, I'll be in good rhythm."

Morris said he has watched footage of Conley and conferred with him on the bench Wednesday when Conley sat, watched and rested.

Morris was asked what he has learned by watching game video and from a playoff series when Morris' Nuggets and Conley and Rudy Gobert's Utah Jazz played each other.

"[Conley's] patience, he has got the playbook down, he's just a vet," Morris said. "Don't nobody rush him. I just like the way him and Rudy have that connection. I've seen it in Denver when I was there playing them in the playoffs. Just having a veteran point guard ahead of me, it has been a blessing."

Teammate Anthony Edwards talks with Morris as well.

"He can really shoot the ball and we need that," Edwards said. "Especially, he and J-Mac [Jordan McLaughlin]. They can shoot the ball really well. I just tell him to trust it. If you're open, let it fly and don't think about it."

Finch calls Morris a "low-usage, high-impact" player like others on his team.

"He fits around our guys," Finch said. "They don't need the ball in their hands, but when they do get it in their hands, they always make the right play and are efficient with it. He plays seamlessly on or off the ball."

Even better, Finch says: Morris defends.

"I've been really impressed with his physicality, especially [against] bigger, stand-up guys.," Finch said. "He has been a huge acquisition for us and we're going to need him to play like this going down the stretch, for sure."