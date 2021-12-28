Monte McNair attends Kings practice after Alvin Gentry's fiery comments

GM McNair attends Kings practice after Gentry's fiery comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One day after Alvin Gentry's fiery comments following the Kings' blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, general manager Monte McNair made an in-person appearance at practice on Monday.

Kings GM Monte McNair shares a moment with assistant coach Mike Longabardi, who returned to practice today after being away due to NBA health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/56MTw3m8CB — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 27, 2021

Gentry lit into Kings players in the locker room and in his postgame press conference, calling Sunday's 127-102 loss at Golden 1 Center "absolutely ridiculous." It was Gentry's first game back on the bench after missing the previous five contests while in health and safety protocols.

“That’s the most disappointed I’ve been in 34 years in the NBA," Alvin Gentry told reporters. "I can honestly say that performance was absolutely ridiculous. We didn’t play hard, we didn’t compete, we gave up 19 offensive rebounds for 37 points or some astronomical figure. We didn’t guard the ball, we didn’t guard screen-and-rolls, we didn’t follow the game plan. All of those things.

"To be honest with you, it’s the most disappointing game that I've been involved in. No competitiveness whatsoever.”

Several players spoke after practice on Monday, and elaborated on how Gentry's passion was receieved in the locker room.

"We're in a rough spot right now and coach is going to let us hear about that and he's a part of this too, so definitely his frustrations come out as well, so I mean what can you do except get in here today, work hard in practice and be ready to go tomorrow," Tyrese Haliburton said Monday.

"He said what he thought was wrong with the game, all the coaches that were watching the game. We watched film today and we watched the whole third quarter, and he already got it out, we got the message in practice, but once we go through practice and focus on the next game it's over with," said forward Marvin Bagley.

The Kings were outscored 40-27 in that third quarter after going into the half leading by a point.

Gentry seemed pleased with practice the morning after the blowout loss, saying it was an intense session.

"Well we had a real spirited practice today, and I think that's a good sign. A little chippy, but I think that's what you expect after what happened last night so I think that's a good sign also. I thought we played extremely hard and as I said, competed at a extremely high level. So I guess they're saying to me that the message was loud and clear last night and I think they understand it," Gentry said.

The Kings will get a chance to right the ship Tuesday night when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center.