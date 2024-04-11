Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to reach quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic won the Monte Carlo Masters in 2013 and 2015 [Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic took revenge on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti with a straight-set win to move into the quarter-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic, beaten by Musetti at the last-16 stage in Monte Carlo last year, came back from a break of serve down in the first set to win 7-5 6-3.

The Serb, 36, is only the second player to reach 10 Monte Carlo quarter-finals in the Open era.

The world number one will play Australia's Alex de Minaur next.

After winning five of the last six games to turn around the opening set, Djokovic twice lost serve after going a break up in the second.

But the two-time winner, competing in his first event since splitting with former coach Goran Ivanisevic, responded to those setbacks and was able to serve out the match to love.

He will hope to reach his first semi-final at the tournament since his last title victory nine years ago against De Minaur, who beat compatriot Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-4.

"I don't think I am still at my top level but it was a great test today against a great player, a very talented player," Djokovic said.

Italy's second seed Jannik Sinner beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Danish seventh seed Holger Rune or Belarusian ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

But fourth seed Daniil Medvedev is out following a 6-3 7-5 loss to fellow Russian Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight after the Greek 12th seed overcame Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-5 7-6 (7-3).