Montana's Olson on preseason Butkus Award list

(STATS) - Montana senior Dante Olson was the lone FCS player nominated Monday to the preseason watch list of the 35th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation's best linebackers.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Olson, from Medford, Oregon, finished third in voting for the 2018 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year. Last week, he was named the Big Sky Conference's preseason defensive player of the year.

As a junior, Olson set Montana's single-season record with 151 tackles, averaging an FCS-high 13.7 per game.

There are professional, collegiate and high school versions of the Butkus Award, with the 51 college candidates coming from 39 schools. They must excel on the field and in service to the community.