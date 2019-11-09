Montana State runs over Northern Colorado 45-14

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) -- Troy Andersen threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Callahan O'Reilly had a 73-yard touchdown run and Montana State pounded Northern Colorado 45-14 on Saturday.

O'Reilly's burst up the middle early in the third quarter, his only carry of the game, to put an exclamation mark on the Bobcats' running game, which piled up 452 yards. Three quarterbacks combined to go 14 of 21 for 113 yards for Montana State (7-3, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Northern Colorado (2-7, 2-3) tied the game at 7 on a 10-yard interception return by Brooks Talkington late in the first quarter but the Bobcats scored the next 42 points.

Tucker Rovig, victimized by the pick six, completed a 75-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Derryk Snell. After a field goal, Andersen, who capped MSU's opening possession with a 2-yard pass to Jason Scrempos, ended a short drive with an 11-yard run and a 24-7 halftime lead.

Montana State opened the second half with a 1-yard TD run by Logan Jones, set up by his 57-yard run. O'Reilly's score came next and Lane Sumner had a 16-yard touchdown in early in the fourth.

Jones finished with 122 yards on 11 carries. Rovig was 10 of 15 for 77 yards.

Northern Colorado had 242 yards of offense, 220 through the air. Jacob Knipp was 27 of 38 with a late touchdown.