Montana State’s Brent Vigen a possible candidate for Buffs’ head coach job

We have seen the same names over and over regarding the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching vacancy: Bronco Mendenhall, Ryan Walters, Troy Traylor and Gary Patterson.

There are some other names that have popped up on the list, including San Jose State HC Brent Brennan and UNLV HC Marcus Arroyo.

However, lately, we have seen other names pop up for the first time, including Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner mentioning Indianapolis Colts assistant Klayton Adams.

Now, another name has risen: Montana State HC Brent Vigen.

Here’s what Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede wrote on Vigen:

The Bobcats have won 19 of 23 games under Vigen’s direction, and made it to the FCS National Championship Game in 2021, but he has never coached at the Power 5 level.

Vigen is definitely an interesting candidate to consider. He has the experience, but moving from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision can be tough for coaches. Still, the Buffs could get Vigen for a decent price, in theory, and there is reason to believe that Vigen would stick around in Boulder if things go well.

As the season goes by, more and more names will circulate, although athletic director Rick George and his group have to have some sort of list by this time.

