Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth outline the storylines to follow when No. 15 Oregon hosts Montana (2-0) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are coming off a dominating 77-6 victory over Montana where they tied a program record for most points scored in the modern era. See the game live at 7:45 p.m. PT/ 8:45 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Now.

