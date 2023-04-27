Montana Lemonious-Craig drawing plenty of interest in transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen a ton of players enter the transfer portal, but one of the biggest additions was wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who entered the portal following a huge performance in the spring game.

Now, he is drawing a ton of interest in the portal and has had no issues picking up offers (h/t Dylan Callaghan-Croley of College Sports Wire):

Lemonious-Craig had 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Buffs, who had a disappointing quarterback carousel. With Shedeur Sanders in town, he was expected to become a key contributor, but he’s now out of Boulder now.

He is from Inglewood, California, so San Diego State being an option is intriguing, but playing for a bigger program such as Oregon, Penn State or Purdue is another interesting option.

Nonetheless, he should find a home pretty soon.

