Montana De La Rosa’s relief to snap skid at UFC Louisville came with bonus vengeance

Montana De La Rosa beat Andrea Lee with a split decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 57 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Take a look inside the fight with De La Rosa, who snapped a three-fight skid for her first win in three years – and avenged a 2019 loss to Lee.

Result: Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Updated records: De La Rosa (13-9-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC), Lee (13-10 MMA, 5-8 UFC)

Key stats: Lee has dropped eight of her past 10 fights, all by decision including four split calls.

De La Rosa on the fight’s key moment

“I just felt like I was landing. I was striking, I was moving, I was feeling good in there. I was locked in. (My coaches) were telling me to wrestle a little bit more. I was finding my spots to wrestle, but when we did get in those wrestlings exchanges, she’s tough there too – she’s been wrestling her whole camp. I felt like I took the fight where I needed it to go and edged out that win.”

De La Rosa on avenging a loss

“It feels amazing to finally get the win, and also to regain that win back. I lost to her early in my UFC career. It helps me confirm I’m making the right steps even though I have a couple losses I’m coming off of.”

De La Rosa on what she wants next

“I’ve just been so focused on getting back in that win column. I’ve been coming off some losses, It feels really nice to get this win and help me get some confidence back. I just want to stack up a couple wins – that would be nice. But I’m happy with the win.”

