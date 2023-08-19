Montana Fire That Prompted Evacuations Near Paradise Grows in Size

A fire that broke out near Paradise, Montana, on Friday, August 18, grew to 11,951 acres, officials said in an update posted on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

Evacuations were issued for Paradise and nearby areas on Friday, forest service officials said.

This footage of the fire was posted to Facebook by the Ronan Fire Department, who said it was filmed in the early hours on Saturday morning. Credit: Ronan Fire Department via Storyful