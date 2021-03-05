This montage of Aaron Donald bullying blockers is a joy to watch

Despite being somewhat undersized as a defensive tackle, Aaron Donald possesses rare strength for a player who’s 6-foot-1 and about 285 pounds. It’s the result of all the time he spends in the weight room, keeping his body right each year.

Donald showed off that strength throughout the 2020 season en route to his third Defensive Player of the Year award, absolutely bullying and obliterating blockers who stood in his way of the quarterback or running back.

The Checkdown shared a montage of Donald’s best bull rushes from last season and it’s fun to look back at all the times he destroyed offensive linemen.