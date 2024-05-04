Monsters win at Belleville in OT, tie series 1-1

May 3—Cole Clayton's goal 4 minutes in overtime on May 3 has the Cleveland Monsters breathing a sigh of relief coming home for Game 3 of their second-round American Hockey League North Division semifinal series.

The Monsters won in extra time, 4-3, in Game 2 vs. host Belleville and tied their best-of-five series at 1-1.

Despite being the higher seeded team, the Monsters played the first two games of the series at Belleville. After a Game 1 loss, the second game of the series was essentially must-win for Cleveland — and it delivered.

Game 3 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is May 8 at 7 p.m. Games 4 and — if necessary — 5 will be in Cleveland.

The Monsters were clinging to a 3-2 lead in the third period but a Stephen Halliday power-play goal with 9 minutes to play in regulation tied the game at 3, and eventually sent to the game to OT, where Clayton sent the Monsters back home a winner — with an assist from Tyler Angle.

Josh Dunne's goal in the second period gave Cleveland a 3-2 advantage after two periods.

The first period featured four goals. Belleville scored first 2 minutes into the game but Angle answered for Cleveland 5 minutes later to make it 1-1.

Cole Reinhardt made it 2-1 with 5 minutes remaining in the first period but a minute later Jake Gaudet scored unassisted and tied the game at 2.

Jet Greaves started in net for the Monsters and stopped 36 of 39 shots.