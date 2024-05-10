Monsters topple Senators in double overtime thriller, 3-2

May 9—A crowd of 12,659 filed into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a 7 p.m. puck drop May 8, perhaps figuring they could cheer the Monsters on to a playoff win and make it home in time for the local news.

The local news could wait for another night.

Owen Sillinger scored at 4:41 of a second overtime and Jet Greaves made 39 saves to lead the Monsters past the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a North Division semifinal showdown. The Monsters lead the best-of-five series 2-1 with a chance to close it out at 7 p.m. May 10 at the FieldHouse. Game 5 if necessary would be played at 3 p.m. May 12 at RMFH.

"Everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction," Sillinger said. "It just happened to go in for me. I had the puck on the wall. I made a good play, shot it, the defenseman kind of blocked it.

"I think the goalie saw it was going to the corner. He gave me an open net. So game over."

The Senators took Game 1 in Belleville, 2-1, on May 1. The Monsters trailed 2-1 in the first period in Game 2, also in Belleville, but fought back to win, 4-3, in overtime.

The Monsters know their way around one-goal games. They were 21-4-5-3 in the regular season in such contests, so it is no surprise they are 2-1 in one-goal games here in the playoffs.

"I thought in both overtimes (May 8) we had huge moments tilting the ice," Coach Trent Vogelhuber said. "Just finding ways. That's what we've done the whole year. We've been in tight one-goal games and more often than not found ways to win.

"They're comfortable in these situations, and now having a couple overtime winners just builds that confidence."

The Monsters jumped to a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first period, but they did not keep their foot on the gas.

Hunter McCown won a puck battle near the sideboard and sent a pass to Mikael Pyyhtia low in the left circle. Pyyhtia snapped off a wrist shot into the top left corner of the Belleville net for a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the first period.

The Monsters and Senators got into minor skirmishes throughout the game without any drop the gloves fights. At 6:51 of the first period, Senators right wing Garrett Pilon was sent to the penalty box on a high sticking call behind the Cleveland net. The penalty turned into a double minor because Pilon's blade drew blood when he whacked Monsters defenseman Cole Clayton in the area of his lower lip.

The first two minutes of the double-minor expired without the Monsters scoring, but they kept pressure in the offensive end. Sillinger and Stefan Mattteau were playing catch with the puck on the right side of the ice while the four Belleville skaters made sure they were in position to block a shot if either Monsters player got an opening to take one.

While Matteau and Sillinger were going about their business, Monsters defenseman David Jiricek retreated to the left point just inside the blue line. Sillinger passed the puck to him and Jiricek blistered a shot past Belleville goalie Mads Sogaard for a 2-0 lead with 10:06 left in the first.

Belleville scored once in the first period and once in the third to make it a 2-2 game.

There were some anxious moments in the third period when the Senators became the aggressors. The Monsters were on a power play midway through the third period when Belleville's Tyler Kleven jumped on a loose puck in the Monsters defensive end. He cut in on Greaves, but Greaves stood strong in the crease and gobbled up the puck with a glove save.

Both teams had scoring opportunities in the first overtime without success. The Monsters had to kill off a two-minute penalty when Matteau was sent to the box with 2:38 left in the overtime period.

