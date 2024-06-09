Monsters thrash Bears, 5-1, to trim Hershey's series lead to 3-2

Jun. 8—First the Monsters paraded to the Cleveland net to congratulate goalie Jet Greaves and then they skated to center ice to — they hope not for the last time during these playoffs — raise their sticks and salute their loyal fans.

The Monsters, down 1-0 after 20 minutes, scored four times in the second period June 8 and went on to stun the Bears, 5-1, and maybe put a little doubt in the minds of the Hershey players.

"I really liked our first period — just stick penalties," Coach Trent Vogelhuber said. "We came into the second playing our game. Obviously a huge frame for us.

"(Our confidence) should be high. We shouldn't have lost confidence after losing three in a row either. We put in some good minutes. It just didn't go our way. Tonight we felt good about ourselves. We were positive on the bench. We kept going. That's where we should be right now. We should feel good about how our group feels about ourselves."

Final: #Monsters 5, #Bears 1 pic.twitter.com/ldQy5yw3Ze

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 9, 2024

Hershey still leads the best-of-seven series, three games to two, but the Monsters were the better team the last two games, winning, 3-2, on June 6 before romping two nights later in front of 13,159 rally towel-waving fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The series shifts back to Hershey for Game 6 at 7 p.m. June 10. If the Monsters win again, Game 7 to decide the AHL Eastern Conference champion would be 7 p.m. June 12 in Hershey.

Brendan Gaunce missed two months with an undisclosed injury, but he scored two goals for the #Monsters and assisted on another Saturday night. He will be a key player for the Monsters hope of winning Games 6 and 7 in Hershey. pic.twitter.com/2mrGqCvQhP

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 9, 2024

Throughout the regular season and the playoffs, the Bears never lost back-to-back games in regulation until the Monsters beat them in Games 4 and 5 of this series. The Monsters are confident they have the talent to finish the task after being down three games to none.

"Pressure can burst a pipe. Pressure can make diamonds," said Greaves, who was outstanding while making 33 saves. "It's important for us to look at it with a positive experience and enjoy each opportunity."

The second period June 8 was the best hockey the Monsters have played this series and maybe for the entire 2024 playoffs, considering what is at stake and the fact Hershey posted the best record in the AHL (53-14-0-5) during the regular season.

Right wing Alex Whelan, with his fifth goal of the playoffs, tied the score 1-1 2:48 into the middle period when he controlled a juicy rebound off a shot by David Jiricek and blasted it past Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard.

Josh Dunne made it 2-1 on a power play when he batted the puck out of the pair into the Bears net. He finished off the scoring with a 4:02 left in the third period. Gaunce scored twice in between the Dunne goals — first on a feed from below the goal line by Mikael Pyyhtia and then on a pass from Stefan Matteau after Matteau dug the puck out of the corner to the left of the Hershey net.

THE SCORE

Monsters 5, Bears 1