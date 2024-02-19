Monsters surge past Wolves, 6-3

Feb. 18—Carson Meyer and James Malatesta scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the third period to lift the Monsters past host Chicago, 6-3, on Feb. 18.

Cleveland went 2-1 on its three-game weekend trip and improved to 29-15-2-2.

Hunter McKown and Roman Ahcan scored empty-net goals late in the third period for the final margin. Jake Christiansen and Marcus Bjork scored the Monsters' fist two goals, both in the first period.

Jet Greaves stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.

The Monsters are off until Feb. 22, when they begin another three-game trip at Hartford.