Monsters stun Bears, 3-2, in overtime, force Game 7 in Eastern Conference finals

Jun. 10—The Monsters were down three games to none in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals series against Hershey.

They were down in the waning seconds June 10 on the road.

They will get a Game 7 anyway.

Jake Christiansen's goal — a wrister from the left point — at the 17-minute, 31-second mark of overtime gave the Monsters an exhilarating 3-2 win over the Bears in Hershey on June 10 in front of 9,511. Christiansen had missed the last 10 games with an injury.

The win forces a Game 7 at 7 p.m. on June 12, also in Hershey. The game will be televised on CW 43 WUAB.

Cleveland was down, 2-1, after the Bears' Joe Snively lit the lamp with 50 seconds to go.

Brendan Gaunce responded for the Monsters 17 seconds later at 19:27, assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Trey Fix-Wolansky, to force extra hockey.

The teams remained deadlocked until Christiansen's unassisted tally for the game-winner.

Owen Sillinger recorded the other goal for Cleveland at 17:14 of the first.

Jet Greaves had 29 saves between the pipes.

Christiansen's goal marked the third time in the series the Monsters tied the game in regulation in the final moments. In Games 1 and 2, Cleveland forced overtime with late goals but lost both games in Hershey. On June 10, the Monsters returned the favor and now have a chance at history in Game 7.

To say the Monsters taking the series to a seventh game is unlikely would be an understatement.

Hershey was the best team in the American Hockey League regular season at 53-14-0-5. Its 111 points were eight points better than any other AHL team, and 23 better than the Monsters. The loss was the first during the playoffs on Hershey's home ice in seven games.

Against Cleveland, the Bears were 4-0 in the regular season, then won three straight against Monsters at the start of their series.

The Monsters are the fifth team in AHL history to send a series to a Game 7 after losing the first three games. The most recent was Wilkes-Barres in 2013, which rallied to stun Providence in Game 7, 5-0, and won the series. The Penguins were the fourth AHL team to win a series when down, 3-0.

Across Major League Baseball, the NHL and NBA, just four teams have rallied from a 3-0 playoff deficit and won the series.

That list includes the Red Sox over the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1942 Stanley Cup Finals, the New York Islanders in 1975, the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and the L.A. Kings in 2014.

As if the Monsters-Bears series can't get any more bizarre, the Coachella Valley Firebirds — the Western Conference team that's waiting in the AHL Finals — has reportedly arrived in Pennsylvania and is practicing with the anticipation Hershey will be their opponent.

On June 10, Coachella reportedly practiced at Hersheypark Arena as the Bears held their morning skate ahead of Game 6 at the Giant Center. The Firebirds play in Palm Desert, Calif.

If the Monsters win Game 7 and advance to the AHL Finals, Coachella's trip to the East Coast would be a wasted one. With 103 points in the regular season, the Firebirds would have home-ice advantage on Cleveland and play Game 1 in California.