Monsters stay alive, beat Bears, 3-2, to force Game 5

Jun. 6—The Monsters have a pulse.

Facing elimination, down three games to none in their best-of-seven AHL Eastern Conference finals with Hershey, the Monsters beat the Bears, 3-2, on June 6 in front of 12,814 screaming fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game 5 is 7 p.m. June 8 on their home ice.

The Monsters played with much more discipline in beating the Bears than when they lost, 6-2, in Game 3 on June 4 at home. In that game, they committed six penalties and gave up three power-play goals. They were in the box only twice June 6. Good thing they weren't short-handed more often, because one of the Hershey goals was scored on the power play.

"We talked about it a ton," Coach Trent Vogelhuber said. "You can complain about some of the penalties, sure, but you go back to the six penalties through the first two periods we had in the last game, three or four of them were angry penalties, unnecessary penalties.

"To beat that team, you have to give your team a chance in the special teams differential, which we hadn't come close to in three games. They scored a power-play goal, but just two opportunities. A big difference from six. The difference in the game."

#Monsters coach Trent Vogelhuber breaks down his team's must-win 3-2 thriller over the Hershey Bears Thursday night at the Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/wD9i2YHIbQ

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 7, 2024

The Monsters took a 2-1 lead into the third period. Jake Gaudet intercepted a pass in the Cleveland defensive end, moved the puck up ice, and at the 5:10 mark ripped a shot from high between the circles past the stick of Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard, who was 9-1 in the Calder Cup playoffs heading into the game.

Hershey made it a one-goal game just 45 seconds later. The Bears sniffed a chance to eliminate the Monsters. They outshot the Monsters, 8-0, the next five minutes after cutting the deficit to 3-2 but did not get another shot past Monsters goalie Jet Greaves. They outshot the Monsters, 17-4, in the final 20 minutes.

Jake Gaudet happily describes his goal that gave the #Monsters a 3-1 lead Thursday night. The Monsters beat the Bears, 3-2. pic.twitter.com/mZfsOaKKRX

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 7, 2024

Bears coach Todd Nelson pulled Shepard with about two minutes left in favor of a sixth attacker. Just one shot got through to Greaves, though one other hit the right post. As determined as the Bears were to force overtime (they won the first two games of the series in overtime in Hershey) the Monsters were equally determined to keep the series going.

"Our team all year long has been in close games late in the third," Gaudet said. "I love our group that's out there.

"Obviously, that's a really good team. They made a really good push and had a couple great chances, but we had a few big blocks and a couple big clears and were able to get it done."

Josh Dunne made it 1-0 Monsters 2:10 into the first period. It was the first time in the series the Monsters scored first.

Ethen Frank made it a 1-1 tie on the power play in the first period, then Roman Ahcan gave the Monsters a 2-1 edge on his second goal of the playoffs 7:46 into the second period.

Greaves stopped 33 of 35 Hershey shots. Shepard made 28 saves.

THE SCORE (JUNE 6)

Monsters 3, Bears 2