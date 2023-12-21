Monsters record 5-3 win at Rochester

Dec. 20—Luca Del Bel Belluz's goal at the 10:18 mark of the third period gave the Monsters the lead for good, and Cole Clayton's empty-netter at 18:33 sealed a 5-3 victory Dec. 20 in Rochester over the Americans.

Cleveland found itself down, 3-2, 55 seconds into the third after a goal by Rochester's Lukas Rousek. But Carson Meyer lit the lamp at 5:57, his 12th goal of the year, tied it at 3 before the late tallies.

Jake Christiansen logged a goal and three helpers for the Monsters, who will remain in New York and will head to Syracuse to take on the Crunch at 7 p.m. Dec. 22.