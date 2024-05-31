Monsters rally to force OT, but Hershey wins Game 1, 5-4

May 30—The Monsters forced overtime with two goals in the last 90 seconds of the third period, but host Hershey won Game 1 of the AHL Eastern Conference finals, 5-4, on May 30.

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored on a power play with 1:23 remaining in the third to bring the Monsters within one goal. Then David Jiricek scored 40 seconds later to tie the game at 4-4 and force OT. The Bears' Mike Vecchione scored 7:58 into the extra session to end it.

Hunter McKown and Alex Whelan scored goals for Cleveland in the second period. McKown's was on a power play. Jiricek also had two assists.

Monsters goalie Jet Greaves saved 23 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is June 1 at Hershey.