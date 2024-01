Jan. 6—Trey Fix-Wolansky lit the lamp at the 3-minute, 22-second mark of overtime to give the Monsters a 6-5 win over the visiting Americans on Jan. 6.

Fix-Wolansky's goal, his second of the game and 12th of the winter, was assisted by Jake Christiansen.

Justin Pearson logged a goal and a pair of helpers for Cleveland, and Owen Sillinger also had two assists.

The Monsters are off until Jan. 12, when they will travel to Utica to take on the Comets.