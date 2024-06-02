Monsters lose in overtime again, trail Hershey in East finals, 2-0

Jun. 1—The first two games of the AHL Eastern Conference finals have both featured one team tying the game with under two minutes remaining in the third period, only for the other team to win in overtime.

Unfortunately for the Monsters, they were the team tying the game, and Hershey was the one winning in OT in both games.

In Game 2 on June 1, Cleveland's David Jiricek scored with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining in third period to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime. In OT, the Bears' Pierrick Dubé won it with a goal 6:06 into the period.

The Bears lead the series, 2-0. Game 3 is set for June 4 in Cleveland.

Josh Dunne scored in the second period for the Monsters. Jet Greaves saved 27 shots.