Monsters lose Game 1 at Belleville, 2-1

May 1—The Monsters lost Game 1 of their best-of-five AHL North Division semifinal series against host Belleville, 2-1, on May 1.

Belleville led, 2-0, midway through the second period thanks to two goals in a six-minute span. Josh Dunne put the Monsters on the board with 8:33 remaining in the second period with a power-play goal. Trey Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil assisted.

Cleveland peppered Belleville goalie Mads Sogaard with 16 shots in the third period, but none went in.

Monsters goalie Jet Greaves made 24 saves.

Game 2 of the series is set for May 3 in Belleville. The Monsters are guaranteed at least one home game. Game 3 is scheduled for May 8, subject to change.