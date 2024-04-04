Monsters lose, 6-1, fall into second-place tie with Rochester

Apr. 3—Host Rochester jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the game and cruised past the Monsters, 6-1, on April 3.

The Monsters fell to 35-23-4-3. Cleveland and Rochester each have 77 points, three behind first-place Syracuse in the AHL North.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored the Monsters' goal, his eighth of the year. Malcolm Subban saved 19 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Monsters were outshot, 27-25, and were 0-for-3 on power plays.

Cleveland travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 p.m. faceoff April 5.