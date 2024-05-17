Monsters hold on to nip Crunch, 1-0, in Game 1 of North Division finals

May 16—The final horn had to be loud on May 16, because the way the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was screaming with 3.3 seconds left in Game 1 between the Monsters and Crunch, it would have been impossible to hear otherwise.

The Monsters were protecting a 1-0 lead. The Crunch had long since pulled their goalie in favor of a sixth attacker. In fact, Monsters left wing Stefan Matteau was sent to the penalty box for slashing with 2:09 left, which meant for all but the final six seconds the Monsters had were at a 4-on-6 disadvantage at the end.

Monsters goalie Jet Greaves made a save and froze the puck with 3.3 seconds to play. The linesman seemed to take forever to drop the puck in the faceoff circle to the right of Greaves. The anticipation of counting down the final few seconds drove the 9,634 fans into a frenzy. Finally, the puck was dropped. The Monsters worked it into the corner and time expired.

The Monsters lead the best-of-five North Division finals, one game to none. Game 2 is 1 p.m. May 18 at the FieldHouse.

Greaves was incredible all night, and so was the Monsters penalty kill. Greaves stopped all 28 shots he faced. Not only did the Monsters kill off four penalties — none bigger than the one at the end — but they got their only goal when Justin Pearson scored short-handed 4:46 into the third period.

"For me, it's one puck at a time," said Greaves, who is 4-1 in the playoffs. "That mindset never changes. It's easier when the guys do a great job like they were tonight. Sometimes when the guys do a great job it reflects on me, but it really was a full team effort."

Pearson's goal was unassisted. He took advantage of a mistake by a Syracuse player in the corner to the left of goalie Brandon Halverson, wove through two Crunch players, skated in front of the Syracuse crease and extended his arms to snap to puck past Halverson's right pad.

"I took a simple angle on the puck," Pearson said. "I saw he kind of made just a little soft backhand (pass). Reading the gap (between the two Crunch players), I thought there was space. Coming downhill on the guy, I let the puck do the work. I changed the angle on the goalie. It all worked out perfectly. I couldn't be happier."

Coach Trent Vogelhuber was happy with the result, but not happy how his team got there. He did not like the way the Monsters played in the first two periods.

The first two periods, we don't need to get into," Vogelhuber said. "It was pretty ugly, I thought. They were clearly the better team. The lack of offense comes from spending your shift defending and chasing. In the third period, we dumbed it down and started skating."

The Monsters had only six shots on net in the third period (the Crunch had eight), but they were higher quality chances than in the first two periods.

