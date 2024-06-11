Monsters force Game 7 with OT win

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters silenced the crowd in Hershey when it tied up the Eastern Conference Finals with an overtime win.

The Monsters beat the Bears 3-2, forcing a Game 7.

Cleveland had been down 3 games in the series but is now on a 3-game winning streak. Can they make it 4?

Jake Christiansen scored the goal in overtime with help from Denton Mateychuk and Justin Pearson.

Cleveland’s Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots for the win.

The Monsters take on the Bears in Game 7 on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

