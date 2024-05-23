Monsters finish sweep of Syracuse, will face Hershey in East finals

May 22—The visiting Monsters finished a sweep of Syracuse in the North Division finals with a 6-4 victory on May 22.

Cleveland will next face Hershey, which swept Hartford in the Atlantic Division finals, in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Monsters trailed, 3-2, after two periods. Alex Whelan and Josh Dunne each scored to put Cleveland ahead, 4-3, midway through the period.

Syracuse responded with a goal with 3:28 remaining to tie the game at 4-4. Luca Del Bel Belluz answered with 2:18 remaining to put the Monsters ahead for good, and Roman Ahcan put in an empty-netter for the final margin.

Jake Gaudet and Stefan Matteau also scored for the Monsters earlier in the game. Matteau's came on a power play.

Malcolm Subban made 25 saves in goal for Cleveland.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals is set for May 30. The Monsters' first home game, Game 3, is scheduled for June 4.