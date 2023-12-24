Monsters edge Comets, 3-2, at Utica

Dec. 23—Carson Meyer's goal at the 13:28 mark of the third period proved decisive as the Monsters recorded a 3-2 win Dec. 23 at Utica over the Comets.

Roman Ahcan and Jake Gaudet lit the lamp in the second period for a 2-1 Cleveland lead. Kyle Criscuolo answered for Utica at 18:17 to make it a 2-2 game after two.

Meyer's tally, assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Marcus Bjork, came on the power play and was his 13th goal of the season.

The Monsters are off through Christmas until Dec. 27, when they'll host Toronto at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.