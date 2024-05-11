Monsters dump Senators, 3-1, to advance in AHL playoffs

May 10—The Calder Cup count-up board across the ice from the team benches at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that goes from 1-14 displayed a spray-painted black X across 1 and 2 before the Monsters played the Belleville Senators on May 10.

Another victory, another X after the Monsters won, 3-1, before a crowd of 12,118 to advance to the North Division finals of the AHL Calder Cup playoffs. It takes 14 victories over four series to win the Cup.

Owen Sillinger, the hero with the goal in double overtime for the Monsters in a 3-2 victory on May 8, scored what turned out to be the game-winner again when he skated to the front of the Belleville net and redirected a shot by Mikael Pyyhtia for a 2-1 lead with six minutes left in the second period. Justin Pearson scored an empty net goal with 2.2 seconds left to remove all doubt.

Justin Pearson's empty net goal clinched the 3-1 series win for @monstershockey over Belleville Friday night. Hockey players always use the word "we" when they talk about a goal. It's never "I." #Monsters pic.twitter.com/L5poqGLQuj

Jet Greaves was stellar with 32 saves.

The Monsters won the series, three games to one. They will face the Syracuse Crunch in the next round in a best-of-five series that begins May 16 at the FieldHouse.

"We played hard, defended pretty well," Coach Trent Vogelhuber said, summing up the series. "We talk about wining the special teams battle, which we did.

"We did a good job managing our emotions. Everybody played super hard. We didn't have any passengers, which you can't have at this time of year."

A huge cheer erupted from the Monsters locker room about 10 minutes after the game ended. That could mean only one thing — no practice over the weekend.

"I gave them tomorrow off," Vogelhuber said with a smile. "We'll reconnect about our plans through the week. We haven't won anything yet, but we have a handful of days here. They should celebrate tonight with each other and get ready to get back to work in a couple days."

The Monsters struck first at 1:39 of the first period on a shot by Marcus Bjork from about 10 feet above the left faceoff circle.

Bjork took a cross ice pass from Trey Fix-Wolansky and rifled a one-timer that bounced of a Belleville player and found the right side of the net while goalie Leevi Merilainen, Monsters left wing Roman Ahcan and Belleville defenseman Donovan Sebrango got into a tangle of arms and legs on the left side of the crease.

Bellville made it 1-1 on a power play by Stephen Halliday with 5:58 left in the first period.

The goalies from both teams thwarted opportunities in the early portion of the second period until Sillinger broke the 1-1 tie.

The Monsters successfully killed off 1:13 of a 3-on-5 Belleville power play and then the remaining 47 seconds of 4-on-5 to start the third period and protect the 2-1 lead. Greaves made 17 saves in the the second period and 12 in the third.

THE SCORE

Monsters 3, Senators 1