Monsters could advance with Game 7 win tonight

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – It’s winner-take-all in Hershey Wednesday night as the Cleveland Monsters take on the Bears in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Monsters crushed the Bears Monday night in overtime.

Cleveland had been down 3 games in the series and has now won the last three games.

Oprah Winfrey hospitalized, misses TV appearance

A win Wednesday night would take Cleveland to the Calder Cup Finals.

The Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds are in the finals and will face the winner of Game 7.

The Monsters have competed for the Calder Cup only once in franchise history, winning the 2016 AHL title. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.