Monster Truck Madness in Kingsport welcomes “Rammunition” truck

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Monster truck enthusiasts gathered on Saturday to experience excitement and destruction at the Monster Truck Madness event by Hall Brothers Racing in Kingsport.

Monster Truck Madness welcomed the legendary “Rammunition” to show off its car-crushing power. Dan Agosh, who drives the Rammunition, told News Channel 11 that he enjoys putting on a show for the crowd.

“The monster truck driving is pretty neat,” said Agosh. “The monster truck itself is a 2024 RAM power wagon with 565 all-aluminum block brands. Anderson Hemi Kush has about 2000 horsepower. The monster truck tires [themselves are] five and a half feet tall and weigh about 775 pounds a piece.”

Agosh called the Rammunition “a pure-racing vehicle.”

Fans met the Hall Brothers Racing team and took pictures with the Rammunition.

Monster Truck Madness was held at Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Attendees registered for the 2024 Stellantis Sweepstakes, in which one winner will receive $100,000 towards a Stellantis vehicle. The winner will be announced in 2025.

To learn more about the Rammunition, or the Guinness World Record holder, the Raminator, visit its website.

