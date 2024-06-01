Monster recruiting day! Florida three-star Raedyn Bruens commits to Rutgers football

Raedyn Bruens is the latest commitment for Rutgers football in what has been a very busy and successful official visit weekend for the Big Ten program.

The addition of Bruens marks the third defensive lineman who committed to Rutgers on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, defensive lineman Miron Gurman (a three-star from New York) gave his verbal to Rutgers.

And on early Sunday evening, Georgia defensive lineman Braxton Kyle committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Bruens was recently offered by Miami. He also held offers from Colorado, USF, Tulane and West Virginia

He is a 6-foot-4, 241-pound edge from A. Crawford Mosley (Lynn Haven, Florida) and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 77 edge in the country.

Last year, Bruens had 48 total tackles and eight tackles for a loss. He had two sacks and five quarterback hurries in eight games played.

Coming into the weekend, Rutgers had eight committed players. The Scarlet Knights might well come close to doubling that number before the weekend is all said and done.

