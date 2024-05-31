‘Monster’ moment for Steven Milam as LSU walks it off to beat Wofford in Chapel Hill Regional opener

Gage Jump got the start on the mound as the Tigers looked to get the Chapel Hill Regional off to a hot start. The late-inning antics continued for LSU as Steven Milam walked it off with a solo shot to win the game 4-3.

Wofford got to Jump early as the Terriers used their small-ball formula to score two runs in the top of the second inning to make it 2-0 Terriers. After that, Jump was locked in on the mound, but so was Wofford. LSU was unable to score any runs and the Tigers only managed two hits against the Terriers starting pitcher, Branton Little.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU finally got on the board as Milam hit a solo shot to cut the lead to 2-1.

Wofford answered that run with a solo shot of their own to extend their lead to 3-1 as we headed to the bottom of the eighth inning. That solo shot chased Jump from the mound. His day finished after 7.1 innings where he gave up three runs on six hits, nine strikeouts, and zero walks. Gavin Guidry entered the game in relief.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers tied the game as a Michael Braswell III homer and a Jared Jones homer tied the game 3-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Griffin Herring entered the game for LSU and he struck out the side to give LSU a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth. Monster Milam led off for the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth and he promptly hit a walk-off bomb on a 3-2 count to win the game for LSU!

LSU advances to take on the winner of North Carolina and Long Island in the winners’ bracket on Saturday.

