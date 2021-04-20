  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Monster Mash: The 2021 Red Sox are going to rake

Scott Pianowski
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Let’s check a few items at the door. I was born in New England. I grew up a diehard Red Sox fan. My dog is named Fenway. I’ve taken the Kenmore stop off the T many times. (Please don't ask me about Wonderland.)

Alas, the team overpaid my fandom back, and then some, through the years. All I ever wanted was one championship in my lifetime — the Red Sox won several. Obviously I never threw a pitch, set a lineup, or made a trade. It has nothing to do with me. And trust me I get it, the public gets sick of a repeat winner. If you loathe all New England sports teams, I understand where that comes from.

I wouldn’t call myself a diehard anymore, though I happily participate in a daily text thread with my old school New England peeps (and when the Stanley Cup Playoffs start, I’ll be as engaged as possible). I don’t need the Boston teams to be good, I just want them to be interesting.

I have no idea if the 2021 Red Sox are good. But they’re sure as heck are interesting. They’re watchable. They’re exciting. And this is all that matters.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he is pushed in a laundry cart after hitting a solo home during the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 19, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Get out the laundry cart, J.D. Martinez just hit another home run. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Red Sox celebrated Patriots Day with a brunch-time laugher, a 11-4 romp over the White Sox; especially notable given that Lucas Giolito started for Chicago. Somehow Bobby Dalbec went 0-for-4 at the bottom of the Boston lineup, but everyone else had a share of the scoring. The Red Sox are now 11-6 on the year.

I have no idea if the Boston pitching staff — cobbled together as it is — will hold up. But this club is going to mash.

The 2021 Red Sox grade well in every offensive category you could care about. First in runs, first in batting average. Second in on-base percentage, second in slugging, first in OPS. The Red Sox are merely eighth in home runs, but Fenway Park has often been misunderstood. It’s not really a home run park, but it’s an offensive park. There’s almost no foul territory, the batting eye is appealing, and doubles are handed out at the entrance.

Every team needs its best players to be its best players, and that hasn’t been a problem in Boston. J.D. Martinez (.383/.439/.800, six homers) looks like a monster again, reunited with his security blanket, in-game video. Xander Bogaerts is off to a .386 start. Rafael Devers already has five homers and a .542 slugging percentage. Alex Verdugo (.295/.357/.525) has star written all over him. And Christian Vazquez (.308/.345/.481) is one of the best hitting catchers in baseball.

You probably can’t add any of the Big 5 in a competitive roto league. But perhaps the ancillary pieces are of interest.

Enrique Hernandez isn’t an ideal leadoff man — he hardly walks, and has a modest OBP — but he’s batting a solid .269, with a .463 slugging. He homered Monday, his third of the year. Hernandez carries second, short, and outfield eligibility, and is available in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Marwin Gonzalez is almost universally available, and unlike Hernandez, he’s a batter who knows how to work a count. Gonzalez has a puny .209 average, but don’t miss the eight walks and that pretty .364 OBP. He’s already scored eight runs, hit a homer, stolen two bases; there’s subtle value to his game.

In deeper mixed leagues, Gonzalez is one of my preferred bench options, a player who qualifies at four positions (first, second, third, outfield). Don’t forget how useful he was with the Astros in 2018, or the Twins two years back. His current Yahoo tag is four percent.

Maybe this team will collapse by midsummer. Surely the Yankees will wake up at some point. I can’t talk you into the Boston pitching staff. But let’s go where the runs are. Let’s embrace the buoyancy. Offense is fun. And the 2021 Red Sox are fun.

Scouting Michael Fulmer

I’ve lived in Michigan for a while now; my heart is back east, my body is here. I don’t ardently root for the Detroit-area teams, but I’d prefer they’re competitive. People are nicer when the local teams are doing well.

That backdrop established, here’s our scouting job for Tuesday — let’s watch Micheal Fulmer against the the Pirates.

You remember Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year. He looked like a lawnmower into midseason 2017 — even made the All-Star team — before his body started betraying him. An elbow problem squashed that season, and an oblique injury messed him up in 2018.

Since then, the story has been dead. Fulmer eventually needed Tommy John surgery two years ago, and was ineffective in limited action last year. But maybe his body is finally healed, ready to rock. He’s still just 28. We’ve seen plenty of pitchers find themselves after the TJ surgery.

Fulmer has four appearances this year — three in relief, one start — and the results are encouraging: 12 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 12 K. His velocity — which was down to 93.1 last year — is back in the mid-90s, equal to his salad days. The BB/K ratio is worthy of endorsement, as you know.

The Pirates offense hasn’t been a train wreck, but it’s ordinary — 19th in runs, 13th in OPS. This is a winnable matchup. The Royals, the weekend assignment, are of similar strength. If you want to play the streaming game, or kick the tires on a longer-term addition, Fulmer is ready to add in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 4/20

    Brad Johnson finds the best MLB DFS Plays for Tuesday, April 20. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

  • White Sox vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Nathan Eovaldi strikes out 10 in 11-4 Red Sox win

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Tuesday, April 20th

    MLB DFS action on Tuesday, April 20, features 16 games across six slates with giant contests on Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Before locking in MLB DFS picks and lineups, make sure to check out Awesemo’s daily fantasy baseball top stacks, picks, rankings and projections. Let’s dig into some MLB DFS picks and daily fantasy baseball […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Tuesday, April 20th appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Cora says some Red Sox players getting vaccine at Fenway

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora said some of his players were getting their first COVID-19 vaccination at Fenway Park on Monday. “Today, there’s some guys that are going to get the vaccine,” Cora said before the Red Sox hosted the White Sox in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said he already got his first shot and will get his second one with another group on Wednesday.

  • Jeremy Swayman making strong case as Bruins goalie of the future

    Coverage of Bruins-Sabres begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Yankees recall Mike Ford from Alternate Site following Jay Bruce retirement

    In an expected move, the Yankees have recalled 1B Mike Ford from the Alternate Site.

  • LEADING OFF: Patriots' Day at Fenway, Twins still on pause

    The White Sox and Red Sox begin at 11:05 a.m. at Fenway Park in the annual Patriots’ Day game. The event usually coincides with the Boston Marathon -- in past years, fans in the Green Monster seats would turn around to catch a glimpse of the leaders while others headed over after the final out to cheer on the runners in Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish line. Chicago ace Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA) is slated to start the series finale against Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08).

  • Urias, Woodruff help Brewers beat Musgrove, Padres 3-1

    Brandon Woodruff and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Luis Urias homered in his return to Petco Park before leaving with an injury as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Monday night. Billy McKinney also homered off Musgrove (2-2), who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his first home start since throwing the Padres' first no-hitter on April 9 at Texas.

  • Pedro Martinez details time he threw Tom Brady batting practice

    Patriots fans are very glad Tom Brady chose football as his career path, but if you ask Pedro Martinez, Brady had potential on the diamond, as well.

  • Cam Newton in Foxborough as offseason workout programs begin

    Cam Newton was in attendance on Monday for offseason workout programs.

  • Flashback: Bernie Williams retires from Yankees in 2015 | Time Machine Tuesday

    Time Machine Tuesday returns to 2015, when Bernie Williams made his retirement from the Yankees official, and shared his emotions when looking back on his baseball career. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • US neo-Nazi group that inspired teenage UK terrorists to be outlawed

    A US neo-Nazi group responsible for radicalising some of Britain’s youngest terrorists is set to become the UK's fourth banned far-right group. Home Secretary Priti Patel will ask for permission from MPs to outlaw the group, Atomwaffen Division (AWD), which has been linked to five murders in the US. AWD has been cited by prosecutors in court cases as an influence on a number of teenagers in the UK convicted of terror offences. Ms Patel said she was taking action "to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalised". AWD would be the fourth neo-Nazi group to be banned in the UK, joining National Action, Sonnenkrieg Division, and Feuerkrieg Division. A formal ban, which will come into effect this week if the move is approved in Parliament, will make it a terror offence to be a member of the group or invite support for it. The Government will list National Socialist Order as a formal alias of AWD, meaning it is assessed to be the same organisation. AWD was founded in 2015 and has since spread to several countries around the world. Among the teenagers said to have been influenced by AWD is the youngest person convicted of planning a terror attack in the UK. He identified potential targets in his hometown, began drafting a "guerrilla warfare" manual, and tried to obtain a chemical used in terrorist bombings. It also includes the youngest person in the UK to commit a terror offence, which he did aged 13. He admitted 12 offences including downloading a bomb-making manual. They also included a boy jailed last year for preparing acts of terrorism and the son of a House of Lords clerk who admitted 14 terror offences. AWD is part of a network of groups generated by a now defunct neo-Nazi internet forum called Iron March, which was based in Russia. The British organisation National Action (itself banned in 2016) emerged from the same space and inspired AWD. AWD, in turn, influenced a series of other organisations, including a British version called Sonnenkrieg Division, which was outlawed in its own right last year. Ms Patel said: "Vile and racist white supremacist groups like this exist to spread hate, sow division and advocate the use of violence to further their sick ideologies. "I will do all I can to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalised, which is why I am taking action to proscribe this dangerous group."

  • Bumpy first weeks of Harris' immigration role show challenges of the job

    When President Joe Biden entrusted Vice President Kamala Harris in March with leading U.S. diplomatic efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and Central America's "Northern Triangle," experts described the job as both "perilous" and a "political grenade." The subsequent weeks have shown just how challenging the role will be as the administration seeks to defuse a crisis at the border that Republicans have used to hammer Biden. Harris has pushed Central American countries to increase troops at their borders and said she plans to visit Guatemala and Mexico, which could happen in as soon as a month.

  • The Monday 9: MLB has a new marquee matchup as Dodgers-Padres somehow exceeds expectations

    The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.

  • Yankees GM Brian Cashman addresses New York's slow start to the season

    New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman says everyone is disappointed in the Yankees’ slow start to the season and that he and manager Aaron Boone are doing everything they can to turn it around sooner rather than later.

  • Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's record for most NHL games

    San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau broke the NHL record for most career games on Monday, passing the legendary Gordie Howe. When Marleau was on the ice for the opening faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, he appeared in his 1,768th game. Howe played in 1,767 NHL games from 1946-71 and in the 1979-80 season.

  • Mark Turgeon believes transfers Qudus Wahab and Fatts Russell 'complete' Maryland

    Maryland's head basketball coach is excited about the depth his top transfer additions will bring.

  • The old-school Boston Red Sox offense might just save baseball

    In an era of wasted at-bats and swinging for the fences, our John Tomase finds these Red Sox refreshing and exactly what baseball needs after watching them manufacture another win.

  • How to Prevent Birds from Flying into Your Windows

    Keep your feathered friends safe with a few simple adjustments.

  • Luka Doncic is blowing the doors of basketball wide open, picking up where Steph left off

    If we connect Curry’s performance to Doncic’s shot, then maybe — just maybe — what Doncic did Wednesday will one day be normal. No, not normal — never normal — but normalized.