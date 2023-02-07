Monster hit on Milan Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game

Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.

This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence.

The physicality was off the charts. There were a bunch of massive hits dished out, including several by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. The Rangers captain actually fought three times on the night.

One of the biggest hits happened late in the first period when Rangers forward Sammy Blais caught ex-Bruins left wing Milan Lucic with an enormous body check at the red line. The Flames were immediately upset with the hit and went after Blais. Several altercations broke out at center ice, including a fight between Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and Rangers forward Will Cuylle.

Check out the hit on Lucic and the ensuing fight in the video below:

The hit by Blais was reviewed for a potential major penalty for an illegal check to the head. After review, the play was deemed legal and no penalty was assessed.

The Rangers eventually won 5-4 when 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafrenière scored 1:37 into overtime.

These teams will meet for the second and final time in the regular season in just 11 days in Calgary. We should expect plenty of fireworks in that game.