‘Monster’ game from rookie Micah Parsons not enough in Dallas Cowboys’ loss to Chiefs

It was one of the most dominating defensive performance by a Dallas Cowboys player but it wasn’t enough.

Micah Parsons had two sacks in the Cowboys’ 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to tie DeMarcus Ware’s 2005 franchise rookie record of eight sacks.

Parsons had a career-high seven pressures on quarterback Pat Mahomes while lining up on the edge on a career-high 56 of 58 defensive snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. He leads the NFL with a 19% pressure rate in 2021. He also forced a fumble on one of his sacks.

Micah Parsons aligned at EDGE on a career-high 56 of 58 defensive snaps (97%) with Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory injured.



Parsons generated a career-high 7 pressures and leads the NFL with a 19.0% pressure rate this season (min. 100 pass rushes).#DALvsKC | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sQkyj9YZeV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2021

“I’m just hungry. I think it’s just been glimpses,” Parson said. “I don’t think I’ve found my true self yet.”

Parson is the first player with 60 tackles and eight or more sacks in his team’s first 10 career games and the first with those numbers in his team’s first 10 games of a season since the Ravens’ Terrell Suggs in 2013, according ESPN Stats and Info.

He’s the second rookie in the past 20 seasons with eight or more sacks and 40 or more tackles in his first 10 career games. The other was Von Miller, who was named the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah is crazy good!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 21, 2021

“That kid is a monster,” Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong said. “He comes ready every week and executes every game. Keep up the good work to him.”

The Cowboys (7-3) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.