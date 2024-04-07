Monster fifth inning leads to Nebraska’s 10-2 win over Penn State

The Nebraska softball team entered its second game of the series against Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers bounced back from their 2-1 loss to the Nittany Lions on Friday night by delivering a monster fifth inning, earning a 10-2 win.

Nebraska finished the game with nine hits to earn its ten runs. In the fifth inning, the Huskers delivered seven of their runs off five hits, ending the game in five innings. Penn State scored its two runs in the fourth, cutting Nebraska’s lead to 3-2 before the Huskers’ fifth-inning surge.

Peyton Cody led Nebraska in hitting and RBIs, finishing the day with two hits and three RBIs. Caitlynn Neal earned two RBIs in the win, hitting a two-RBI double in the fifth. Billie Andrews capped off the fifth inning with a two-run home run.

Sarah Harness earned the win in the circle, pitching for 3.0 innings and facing ten batters. Harness threw two strikeouts and surrendered one hit and one run. Kaylin Kinney got the save for Nebraska, going three-up, three-down in the fifth.

The Huskers improve to 23-14 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Nebraska will conclude the series against Penn State on Sunday. The first pitch is set for noon and can be viewed on B1G+.

A win for the Pupskers. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ORer2Fhc1C — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 6, 2024

