Monster Energy Series Playoffs clinching scenarios at Darlington

Here’s a look at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs scenarios heading into Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

Already clinched

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson (12 of 16 spots)

Darlington scenarios

• Denny Hamlin: If Hamlin scores eight points, he will clinch a playoff spot. If there is a repeat winner at Darlington, Hamlin would clinch regardless of points scored.

• Aric Almirola: If there is a repeat winner, Almirola would clinch with 25 points. He could also clinch with a new winner and help.

• Jimmie Johnson: Johnson could clinch with a repeat winner and help, or by winning the race.

• The following drivers can only guarantee a clinch by winning at Darlington: Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, William Byron, Jamie McMurray, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, David Ragan, Darrell Wallace J., Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon.

• Matt DiBenedetto could clinch with a win, but would need help clinching a top 30 spot.

