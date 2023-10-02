Monster Energy Kawasaki announces 2024 SuperMotocross roster

The Monster Energy Kawasaki team formally announced their 2024 rider lineup, which will be headed by Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo in the 450 division.

Anderson won the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross championship riding for Husqvarana; in his first season with Kawasaki in 2022, he finished second in Supercross and was third in Pro Motocross outdoor series. He finished eighth in 2023 in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

Cianciarulo has been on a Kawasaki his entire 19-year career. He won the 2019 250 Motocross championship, finished second in the 250 SX East series in 2017 and also in SX West in 2018 and 2019. In his first season on a 450, he was second in the outdoor championship. Cianciarulo finished sixth in the SuperMotocross Championship this year and ended the season on a high note by finishing fourth at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

"I had a good run in Moto 1 and a tough one in Moto 2," Cianciarulo said in a release. "We are ending the season healthy and ready to keep improving for 2024. We have an all-new KX 450 that I’m really looking forward to preparing for next year."

This will be Cianciarulo's fifth season in the 450 class.

Representing the 250 class will be Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen and Max Vohland.

Forkner and McAdoo spent much of the 2023 season sidelined by injury.

Hammaker missed the Supercross season last year but returned in time to race in Motocross where he finished 11th in the standings. In two SuperMotocross races, he finished just outside the top five with results of sixth at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina and seventh at Chicagoland Speedway. Hammaker crashed heavily in practice for the season finale at the Coliseum and was unable to race.

Kitchen and Vohland are new additions to the team.

"I am super excited for my future with Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki," said Kitchen. "I am ready to have a fresh start on a new team and put the KX 250 on top."

Kitchen raced with the factory Yamaha team in 2023 and announced his departure from them last week. Vohland moves over from KTM.