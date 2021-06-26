Monster Ball golf tees off on Saturday at Webb Hill

Jun. 26—Defending champions Todd Bissenden and Corey Knowlton will be challenged by five other teams in the championship flight at the 10th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament that starts on Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club.

There's also competition in seven other flights in the 36-hole, two-day tournament named for a former Greenville Lion coach and athlete who also was an assistant principal in Royse City. Craig "Monster" Bowers died on March 14, 2012 in a snow skiing accident while on vacation with his family at Crested Butte, Colorado. Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.

The championship, first, second and third flights are to tee off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh flights at 1 p.m.

The tee times will reverse for Sunday with the fourth through seventh teeing off at 7 a.m. and the championship through third at 1 p.m.

Bissenden, a two-time Canadian motocross champion from British Columbia, teamed up with Rockwall big game hunter Knowlton to win the 2020 tournament with a 125 total that included rounds if 63 and 62.

"I work with Corey in the hunting industry," said Bissenden.

Bissenden and Knowlton should get a strong challenge from Ben Cuzen and Brandon Adams, who've been bumped up to the championship flight from the first flight. Cuzen and Adams shot the lowest 36-hole score of the tournament last year as they won the first flight with a 124 total. They carded rounds of 62 both days.

Former Webb Hill club champion Matt Neyra is paired with Dustin Stephenson in the championship flight. Neyra's won several local tournaments. Stephenson finished fourth in the championship flight in last year's tournament with Geoff Moulton.

Former Greenville Christian all-state football player Joe Killgore, who finished third in the championship flight last year with partner Casey Barbee, is paired this time with LaDarrin McLane.

Former Fannindel Falcon golfer Shaun Franklin is paired with Blake James in the championship flight.

Greenville-ex Alan Hawkins is also paired in the championship flight with Austin Green.

Julian Bowers, who won the second flight last year with partner Chip Driver, is entered in the first flight with partner Dan O'Connell.

Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland, who tied for second in the first flight last year, are back in that flight again along with David Weaks, who also tied for second with partner Brady Davenport. Weaks has a new partner this time: Russell Johnson.

Chad Mayfield and James Kindle, who placed second in the second flight in 2020, are entered again in the second flight.

Davenport, a former Rains Wildcat, is paired in the second flight with Nathan Weaks.

The second flight also includes the team of BoBo Hartline and Donnie Gay, the eight-time former world bullriding champion. Gay is good friends with Hartline's father Bo Hartline, the manager at Wright Park Municipal in Greenville and has played the Wright Park course often.

Steve Eaton, who won the fourth flight last year with Gary Wallace, is paired in the third flight with Anthony Watson.

Kevin Bowers and his son Travis, who tied for third in the fourth flight last year, are entered again in that flight.

The fifth flight includes Caden Bowers, Craig's son, with Caden's grandfather Bobby Bowers. They won the sixth flight last year.

The former pass combination of Heath Jarvis to Joe DeGarso is entered in the sixth flight.

Among the seventh flight is the team of former Greenville Lady Lion coach Arian Alford and Landon May.

Tournament organizer Kevin Bowers said the tournament field filled up in a week and a half, quicker than the previous tournament.

"They've all been special," Bowers said of the tournament. "It has a little added this year because of the 10th."

Rain has been a problem in past tournaments but the weather forecasts for Wolfe City are calling for a six percent chance of rain on Saturday but a 33 percent chance on Sunday.