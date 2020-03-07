Monroe scores 15 to lead Yale over Dartmouth 72-61

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) -- Eric Monroe had 15 points as Yale beat Dartmouth 72-61 on Friday night.

Monroe made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Paul Atkinson had 14 points for Yale (23-6, 11-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Azar Swain added 14 points. Jordan Bruner had 11 rebounds.

Aaryn Rai had 18 points for the Big Green (12-16, 5-8). Chris Knight added 17 points. James Foye had six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 75-57 on Feb. 8. Yale finishes out the regular season against Harvard on the road on Saturday. Dartmouth finishes out the regular season against Brown at home on Saturday.

