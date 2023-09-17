Monroe running back breaks out in dominant win: Section V's top performances from Saturday

Jay Antinore, Batavia Notre Dame: Threw touchdown passes covering nine and 37 yards while completing 12 of 20 attempts for 134 yards during a 25-14 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood.

Gavin Armbrewster, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Threw a touchdown while passing for 113 yards and rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries during a 13-6 loss to Avon.

Robert Arnold, Monroe: Scored a touchdown, had five quarterback sacks, intercepted a pass and made seven tackles as the Red Jackets defeated Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria De Hostos 48-0.

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior linebacker made 11 tackles, including a sack, during a 13-6 loss to Avon.

Collin Cox, Canisteo-Greenwood: Completed 9 of 14 passes for 93 yards during a 25-14 win over Batavia Notre Dame. JJ Reese led his receivers with five receptions for 55 yards.

Paiton Davis, Canisteo-Greenwood: Scored two touchdowns on five carries for 46 yards during a 25-14 win over Batavia Notre Dame. Colton Havens and Lucas Mason each scored a touchdown.

Messiah Hampton, Monroe: Recovered a fumble for a touchdown, returned a punt 44-yards for another touchdown and made five tackles during a 48-0 win by the Red Jackets.

Tahjmir Mullins, Monroe: Scored two touchdowns as he rushed for 103 yards on eight carries during the team's 48-0 win over Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos.

Jaden Sherwood, Batavia Notre Dame: Finished with five catches for 62 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown during the team's 25-14 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood. Ryan Fitzpatrick also had a touchdown reception.

Chris Thompson, Avon: The Braves quarterback ran for a 75-yard touchdown, and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kalman Dolgos, during a 13-6 win over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.

Beau Zeh, Canisteo-Greenwood: Carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards during a 25-14 win over Batavia Notre Dame.

