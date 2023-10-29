Monroe QB lights up Section V quarterfinals with 5 TD passes: Top performances Saturday

Saturday was the second and final day of Section V football postseason games.

Teams moved on to the semifinals, while the sectional 8-man championship game matchup was set.

Here are the best individual performances during the postseason and independent games on Saturday:

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior linebacker forced two fumbles, blocked a point after touchdown kick and made 10 tackles, two for loss yardage during a 20-14 loss to Batavia Notre Dame.

Amari Colon, Monroe: Returned two punts for touchdowns, 35 and 62 yards, as the Red Jackets defeated Rochester Prep 78-0.

Messiah Hampton, Monroe: Caught seven passes, three for touchdowns during a 78-0 win over Rochester Prep.

Tristan Harris, Newark/Marion: Made a 32-yard field goal attempt during a 35-3 loss to Palmyra-Macedon.

Khaya Moses, Monroe: Threw five touchdown passes as he completed 12 of 16 attempts for 123 yards during a 78-0 win over Rochester Prep.

Tahjmir Mullins, Monroe: Caught four catches for 70 yards with a touchdown and returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown during a decisive win over Rochester Prep.

Austin Pangrazio, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior quarterback/defensive lineman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jack Cianfrini and gained 113 yards on 19 carries during a 20-14 loss to Batavia Notre Dame.

Amire Thompson, Monroe: Scored a safety as he made seven tackles, including two sacks and forced a fumble during the team's win over Rochester Prep.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top playoff performances from Saturday Oct 28 2023