Monroe Freeling, the No. 47 overall prospect, signs with Georgia

4-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player in the class of 2023 and as the No. 7 ranked tackle.

He committed to Georgia back in August, and on Wednesday he officially put pen to paper and signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. He originally picked the Bulldogs over Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami

At 6-foot-7 and 283 pounds, Freeling hails from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He is Georgia’s highest ranked offensive member of the 2023 class so far.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire