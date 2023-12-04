Monroe County Region high school sports calendar Dec. 4-10
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grosse Ile at Dundee, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marysville at Airport, 6 p.m.
Gibraltar Carlson at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Flat Rock at Allen Park, 7 p.m.
Milan at Ida, 7 p.m.
Washtenaw Christian at Whiteford, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Monroe vs. Ann Arbor Skyline at Station 300, 3 p.m.
SMCC vs. Flat Rock, Airport vs. Riverview, Dundee vs. Milan, New Boston Huron vs. Jefferson at Flat Rock Lanes, 3:15 p.m.
Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Plymouth Salem at Airport 7 p.m.
Gibraltar Carlson at Southgate Anderson, 7 p.m.
Flat Rock at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.
Milan at Melvindale, 7 p.m.
Oakland International at Summerfield, 7 p.m.
Washtenaw Christian at Whiteford, 7 p.m.
State Line Christian at Waterford Lakecrest, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Erie Mason at Monroe, 7 p.m.
SMCC at Plymouth Christian, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Sylvania Northview, 7 p.m.
Britton Deerfield at Dundee, 7 p.m.
Southgate Anderson at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
New Boston Huron at Allen Park Cabrini, 7 p.m.
HOCKEY
Huron United vs. Farmington at Modano Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit Country Day at Gibraltar Carlson, 7:10 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Milan, Erie Mason-Ida at Adrian, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dundee at Monroe, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Monroe at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Wyandotte Roosevelt at Airport, 6 p.m.
Tecumseh, Troy, Hudson at Dundee, 5:30 p.m.
Flat Rock at Onsted Quad, 5 p.m.
Ida at Chelsea, 5 p.m.
New Boston Huron at Saline Quad, 5:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
Downriver Unified vs. Walled Lake Western at Southgate Civic Center, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Monroe vs. Adrian at Monroe Sport Center, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
State Line Christian in State Line Holiday Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dundee at Milan, 7 p.m.
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Flat Rock, 7 p.m.
Whiteford at Ida, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte Roosevelt at New Boston Huron, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Milan at Pinckney duals, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Monroe at Monroe Sport Center, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Gibraltar Carlson, 7 p.m.
Onsted at Dundee, 7 p.m.
Erie Mason at Whiteford, 7 p.m.
River Rouge at Flat Rock, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Ida, 7 p.m.
Melvindale at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Milan, 7 p.m.
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at New Boston Huron, 7 p.m.
Summerfield at Britton Deerfield, 7 p.m.
State Line Christian in State Line Holiday Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monroe at Airport, 7 p.m.
Erie Mason at SMCC, 7 p.m.
Grosse Ile at Gibraltar Carlson, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Melvindale, 7 p.m.
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at New Boston Huron, 5:30 p.m.
Summerfield at Manchester, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Monroe, Ida, Jefferson at Tecumseh Team Tournament, 1:30 p.m.
New Boston Huron at East Jackson Girls Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
Downriver Unified at Riverview, 7:20 p.m.
Bedford at Anthony Wayne, 8 p.m.
BOWLING
Summerfield vs. Sand Creek at Lenawee Recreation, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
WRESTLING
SMCC at Blissfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
SMCC girls at Howell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bedford at Warren Woods Tower Tournament, 8 a.m.
Airport in Airport Team Tournament, 9 a.m.
Dundee in Grappler Gold Invitational at Dundee, 8 a.m.
Flat Rock in Ypsilanti Beatty Lambros Tournament, 9 a.m.
Milan in Dansville Greg Mack Tournament, 9 a.m.
HOCKEY
Downriver Unified vs. Sandusky at Southgate Civic Center, 5 p.m.
Bedford vs. Perrysburg at Tam-O-Shanter, 7 p.m.
Huron United vs. Manistee at Modano Arena, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Bedford in SMISL Upper Division Relays at Milan, 11:30 a.m.
Monroe, Dundee, Erie Mason, Flat Rock in SMISL Lower Division Relays at Riverview, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Airport, Milan, New Boston Huron in Huron Holiday Baker Tournament at Town N Country Lanes, 8 a.m.
