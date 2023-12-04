Monroe County Region high school sports calendar Dec. 4-10

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grosse Ile at Dundee, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marysville at Airport, 6 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Flat Rock at Allen Park, 7 p.m.

Milan at Ida, 7 p.m.

Washtenaw Christian at Whiteford, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Monroe vs. Ann Arbor Skyline at Station 300, 3 p.m.

SMCC vs. Flat Rock, Airport vs. Riverview, Dundee vs. Milan, New Boston Huron vs. Jefferson at Flat Rock Lanes, 3:15 p.m.

Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plymouth Salem at Airport 7 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson at Southgate Anderson, 7 p.m.

Flat Rock at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.

Milan at Melvindale, 7 p.m.

Oakland International at Summerfield, 7 p.m.

Washtenaw Christian at Whiteford, 7 p.m.

State Line Christian at Waterford Lakecrest, 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Erie Mason at Monroe, 7 p.m.

SMCC at Plymouth Christian, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Sylvania Northview, 7 p.m.

Britton Deerfield at Dundee, 7 p.m.

Southgate Anderson at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

New Boston Huron at Allen Park Cabrini, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Huron United vs. Farmington at Modano Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Country Day at Gibraltar Carlson, 7:10 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Milan, Erie Mason-Ida at Adrian, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dundee at Monroe, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Monroe at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Wyandotte Roosevelt at Airport, 6 p.m.

Tecumseh, Troy, Hudson at Dundee, 5:30 p.m.

Flat Rock at Onsted Quad, 5 p.m.

Ida at Chelsea, 5 p.m.

New Boston Huron at Saline Quad, 5:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Downriver Unified vs. Walled Lake Western at Southgate Civic Center, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Monroe vs. Adrian at Monroe Sport Center, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Line Christian in State Line Holiday Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee at Milan, 7 p.m.

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Flat Rock, 7 p.m.

Whiteford at Ida, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte Roosevelt at New Boston Huron, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Milan at Pinckney duals, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Ann Arbor Pioneer vs. Monroe at Monroe Sport Center, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Gibraltar Carlson, 7 p.m.

Onsted at Dundee, 7 p.m.

Erie Mason at Whiteford, 7 p.m.

River Rouge at Flat Rock, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Ida, 7 p.m.

Melvindale at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Milan, 7 p.m.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at New Boston Huron, 7 p.m.

Summerfield at Britton Deerfield, 7 p.m.

State Line Christian in State Line Holiday Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monroe at Airport, 7 p.m.

Erie Mason at SMCC, 7 p.m.

Grosse Ile at Gibraltar Carlson, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Melvindale, 7 p.m.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at New Boston Huron, 5:30 p.m.

Summerfield at Manchester, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Monroe, Ida, Jefferson at Tecumseh Team Tournament, 1:30 p.m.

New Boston Huron at East Jackson Girls Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Downriver Unified at Riverview, 7:20 p.m.

Bedford at Anthony Wayne, 8 p.m.

BOWLING

Summerfield vs. Sand Creek at Lenawee Recreation, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

WRESTLING

SMCC at Blissfield Invitational, 9 a.m.

SMCC girls at Howell Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bedford at Warren Woods Tower Tournament, 8 a.m.

Airport in Airport Team Tournament, 9 a.m.

Dundee in Grappler Gold Invitational at Dundee, 8 a.m.

Flat Rock in Ypsilanti Beatty Lambros Tournament, 9 a.m.

Milan in Dansville Greg Mack Tournament, 9 a.m.

HOCKEY

Downriver Unified vs. Sandusky at Southgate Civic Center, 5 p.m.

Bedford vs. Perrysburg at Tam-O-Shanter, 7 p.m.

Huron United vs. Manistee at Modano Arena, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bedford in SMISL Upper Division Relays at Milan, 11:30 a.m.

Monroe, Dundee, Erie Mason, Flat Rock in SMISL Lower Division Relays at Riverview, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Airport, Milan, New Boston Huron in Huron Holiday Baker Tournament at Town N Country Lanes, 8 a.m.

