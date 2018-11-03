Monomoy Girl wins Breeders' Cup Distaff

Los Angeles (AFP) - Monomoy Girl cruised to victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff on Saturday, French-born jockey Florent Geroux guiding her to the win on the Churchill Downs track where she won the Kentucky Oaks in May.

Geroux was able to keep the Brad Cox-trained filly's mind on the job long enough to claim the victory in the 1 1/8-mile race by two lengths over Wow Cat.

"I was full of horse turning for home and all the way until the eighth pole she was still good," Geroux said. "From the eighth pole to the wire I'm like 'Come on, just try a little bit.'

"I was not going to the whip because I know she doesn't like it," Geroux added. "If I hit her right, she goes left. If I hit her left, she goes right. I'm like, you know what, let's roll the dice and just try to keep riding."

The decision paid off as Monomoy Girl held on for the win over the fast closing Wow Cat, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Jose Ortiz.

Midnight Bisou, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by John Velazquez, was third.

Bob Baffert's Abel Tasman, hoping for a bounce-back win after a bad defeat in the Zenyatta Stakes, again failed to produce under jockey Mike Smith.

"For whatever reason these last two races she just throws in the towel awful early," Smith said. "She's just not running period. She looks brilliant, she's travelling brilliant, for whatever reason she's just not running."